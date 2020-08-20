Thousands receive SNAP benefit notice in error

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Colorado Department of Human Services
More than 17,000 Colorado households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may have received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August in error.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.