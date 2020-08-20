Thousands receive SNAP benefit notice in error

Colorado Department of Human Services

More than 17,000 Colorado households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may have received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August in error.

