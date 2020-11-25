Thomas Havens Bamrick

Dec. 16, 1957-Nov. 13

Thomas was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 16, 1957, to Ronald and JoAnn Bamrick. They moved to Chromo, Colo., and had the Chromo Store, filling station, restaurant and post office. Thomas went to school and graduated in Pagosa Springs. He was an emergency first responder for 25 years. Thomas helped out at the Pagosa hospital and was very proud of his profession and was very good at it, too. He liked to hike and had a cat named Sarah who was the love of his life. Thomas liked to play cards, chess and solitaire on his laptop. All that knew Thomas loved his sense of humor. Thomas and Rose Mary were married on Sept. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Bamrick; his father, Ronald Bamrick; cousins; and close friends.