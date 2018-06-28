Thomas Gene Alexander

Thomas Gene Alexander passed away Monday, June 18, at home. He was 77 years old. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Thomas was born Sept. 13, 1940, to Gerald and Myrtle Alexander in Elgin, Ill. He grew up in St. Charles, Ill., and graduated from high school there. He attended Northern Illinois University for about one semester before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After the Korean War, he was stationed at the Demilitarized Zone in Korea for 18 months. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working for Illinois Bell as a lineman and moved quickly into management. He met Anne Carlson in 1962 and they were married Sept. 18, 1964, in St. Charles, Ill. To their marriage was born Joy in 1967 and Jennifer in 1971. Tom and Anne moved to Pagosa Springs in 1999 upon their retirement. Tom couldn’t simply sit through his retirement and returned to work while in Pagosa for Sunetha Property Management.

Tom loved to fish, pilot remote control aircraft and hike, and together with Anne, traveled the country in their fifth-wheel.

He is survived by wife, Anne; a daughter and her spouse, Jennifer (Jay) Weller; two sisters: JoAnn and Peggy; grandchildren: Natalie and Dana Coin; and his friend and companion (pet), Cali.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Joy, and his parents.

