This year’s ‘Matilda’ performances canceled

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The directors, cast, crew and musicians for this year’s spring musical, “Matilda,” put in countless hours of hard work only to see it stopped four days short of opening night.

Although this has been such a disappointment for everyone involved, we all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world. We are living in unprecedented times and every single area of our normal lives has been affected.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to perform this year. We appreciate the time, the talent and the heart everyone gave. Much love to all our more than amazing directors: Dan, Venita, Dale and Billy. We all grew as performers as we sang, danced and acted to bring our wonderful “Matilda” to life.

More importantly, we walked away from the show having experienced kindness, acceptance, compassion, tolerance, patience and love as part of the “Matilda” family. The experience is the journey. Our experience has been one of greatness and love.

