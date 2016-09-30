e edition login button

This weekend’s Oktoberfest to support trio of organizations

By Cheryl Wilkinson, Senior News

This year’s Charity Oktoberfest will be Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.

This is a first-come, first-served event and the $25 ticket includes traditional veal or chicken schnitzel, spatzle and red cabbage dinner. There will also be a live band.

Proceeds benefit the Pagosa Springs Senior Center, the Pagosa Fire Auxiliary and CrimeStoppers.

Tickets are available at the the Senior Center office.

