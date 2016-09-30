This weekend’s Oktoberfest to support trio of organizations

- News
This year’s Charity Oktoberfest will be Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.
This is a first-come, first-served event and the $25 ticket includes traditional veal or chicken schnitzel, spatzle and red cabbage dinner. There will also be a live band.
Proceeds benefit the Pagosa Springs Senior Center, the Pagosa Fire Auxiliary and CrimeStoppers.
Tickets are available at the the Senior Center office.
