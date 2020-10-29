‘This tradition lives on’: 20th annual Veterans Day breakfast set for Nov. 11

By Simone Mounsamy

Staff Writer

Every year since 2000, Pagosa Springs Middle School’s (PSMS) eighth-grade class has been hosting a breakfast to honor and thank the veterans of Archuleta County for their service to our country.

Students, parents, teachers and other volunteers prepare and serve breakfast to all the veterans who attend. It’s more than just a breakfast, however: it’s an expression of respect and admiration. This event has become very meaningful to the veterans of our community.

Last year, then PSMS American History teacher Scott White wrote in an email to the SUN, “This has become way more than a school event. To me this is a true Community event …”

And, despite the current pandemic, the breakfast remains scheduled to take place. The staff and students are making necessary adjustments to support safety precautions.

PSMS eighth-grade U.S. History teacher Steven Long wrote in an email that, “myself, Mr. White and the entire school district are committed to making sure this tradition lives on.”

Call to military personnel and volunteers

All current and past military personnel are welcome to attend. Members of the community are invited to come decorate the Ross Aragon Community Center or help serve the veterans.

Those interested can contact Long for details at slong@pagosa.k12.co.us or reach him by phone at the middle school.

Long wrote, “Many of the guidelines have changed … so we please ask that you stay patient as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

As always, it will be held at the Community Center. This year it will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to noon.

There are limitations to how many people will be allowed in the breakfast at once. Veterans with last names beginning with A-H can participate from 7 to 8:30 a.m., last names I-P from 8:40 to 10:10 a.m., and last names Q-Z from 10:20 to 11:50 a.m.

Masks will be required to enter the Community Center. Temperature screenings may also take place as an extra precaution.

“We know this is not ideal, but we are doing what we can to ensure the safety of students and veterans,” Long wrote.