Things to do during the forest closure

• Disc golf on Reservoir Hill and at Cloman Park

• Tube and raft on the river

• Fish at many places including the river through town, Echo Canyon Reservoir and Navajo Lake State Park, and the ponds behind the river center

• Water sports at Navajo Lake State Park and Echo Canyon Reservoir

• Picnics at the many area parks

• Swim in the river and at Healing Waters Resort and the Springs Resort

• Walk the dogs at the Humane Society

• Walk, jog and bike on the Riverwalk and Town-to-Lakes Trail

• Hike and bike on Reservoir Hill

• Kids can climb on the rock wall and play on the pirate ship at Town Park

• Play on the pickleball and sand volleyball courts at South Pagosa Park

• Play on the soccer fields and playground equipment at Yamaguchi Park

• Go to yard sales

• Take a scenic drive

• Take advantage of programming for youth through adults at the library

• Take part in card games at the Senior Center

• Attend drumming, line dancing, Qigong, square dancing, yoga and Zumba classes; check the PREVIEW Calendar for dates, times, locations

• Play bingo at the Parish Hall on Sunday evenings

• Skateboard or bike at the Yamaguchi skatepark

• Test your skills at the Pagosa Escape Zone

• Visit the indoor archery range at Ski and Bow Rack

• Take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Park

• Visit art galleries

• Eat at local restaurants

• Shop

• Visit the Pagosa Springs History Museum

• Take the Downtown Historic Walking Tour

• Play mini golf

• Go to the arcade

• Take a hot air balloon ride

• Soak in the hot tubs

• Play golf on Pagosa Springs Golf Club’s 27 holes

• Listen or participate in live music, trivia and karaoke at several area establishments

• Take in a performances at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

• Take in a movie at the Liberty Theatre

• Take a brewery tour

• Visit the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s greenhouses

• Head to the Pagosa Farmers Market at the East Side Market

• Take in a Pagosa Night Rodeo

• Take classes with local artists

• Take kids to the Pagosa Play Place

• Watch for business special events

• Enjoy a massage, manicure, pedicure, facial or other spa treatment

• Visit the neighboring Rio Grande National Forest

Check The Pagosa Springs SUN, PREVIEW, pagosasun.com, visitipagosasprings.com or Visitor Center for many more local activities.

