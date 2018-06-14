Things to do during the forest closure

- News
• Disc golf on Reservoir Hill and at Cloman Park
• Tube and raft on the river
• Fish at many places including the river through town, Echo Canyon Reservoir and Navajo Lake State Park, and the ponds behind the river center
• Water sports at Navajo Lake State Park and Echo Canyon Reservoir
• Picnics at the many area parks
• Swim in the river and at Healing Waters Resort and the Springs Resort
• Walk the dogs at the Humane Society
• Walk, jog and bike on the Riverwalk and Town-to-Lakes Trail
• Hike and bike on Reservoir Hill
• Kids can climb on the rock wall and play on the pirate ship at Town Park
• Play on the pickleball and sand volleyball courts at South Pagosa Park
• Play on the soccer fields and playground equipment at Yamaguchi Park
• Go to yard sales
• Take a scenic drive
• Take advantage of programming for youth through adults at the library
• Take part in card games at the Senior Center
• Attend drumming, line dancing, Qigong, square dancing, yoga and Zumba classes; check the PREVIEW Calendar for dates, times, locations
• Play bingo at the Parish Hall on Sunday evenings
• Skateboard or bike at the Yamaguchi skatepark
• Test your skills at the Pagosa Escape Zone
• Visit the indoor archery range at Ski and Bow Rack
• Take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Park
• Visit art galleries
• Eat at local restaurants
• Shop
• Visit the Pagosa Springs History Museum
• Take the Downtown Historic Walking Tour
• Play mini golf
• Go to the arcade
• Take a hot air balloon ride
• Soak in the hot tubs
• Play golf on Pagosa Springs Golf Club’s 27 holes
• Listen or participate in live music, trivia and karaoke at several area establishments
• Take in a performances at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
• Take in a movie at the Liberty Theatre
• Take a brewery tour
• Visit the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s greenhouses
• Head to the Pagosa Farmers Market at the East Side Market
• Take in a Pagosa Night Rodeo
• Take classes with local artists
• Take kids to the Pagosa Play Place
• Watch for business special events
• Enjoy a massage, manicure, pedicure, facial or other spa treatment
• Visit the neighboring Rio Grande National Forest
Check The Pagosa Springs SUN, PREVIEW, pagosasun.com, visitipagosasprings.com or Visitor Center for many more local activities.
