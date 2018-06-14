Things to do during the forest closure

• Disc golf on Reservoir Hill and at Cloman Park
• Tube and raft on the river
• Fish at many places including the river through town, Echo Canyon Reservoir and Navajo Lake State Park, and the ponds behind the river center
• Water sports at Navajo Lake State Park and Echo Canyon Reservoir
• Picnics at the many area parks
• Swim in the river and at Healing Waters Resort and the Springs Resort
• Walk the dogs at the Humane Society
• Walk, jog and bike on the Riverwalk and Town-to-Lakes Trail
• Hike and bike on Reservoir Hill
• Kids can climb on the rock wall and play on the pirate ship at Town Park
• Play on the pickleball and sand volleyball courts at South Pagosa Park
• Play on the soccer fields and playground equipment at Yamaguchi Park
• Go to yard sales
• Take a scenic drive
• Take advantage of programming for youth through adults at the library
• Take part in card games at the Senior Center
• Attend drumming, line dancing, Qigong, square dancing, yoga and Zumba classes; check the PREVIEW Calendar for dates, times, locations
• Play bingo at the Parish Hall on Sunday evenings
• Skateboard or bike at the Yamaguchi skatepark
• Test your skills at the Pagosa Escape Zone
• Visit the indoor archery range at Ski and Bow Rack
• Take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Park
• Visit art galleries
• Eat at local restaurants
• Shop
• Visit the Pagosa Springs History Museum
• Take the Downtown Historic Walking Tour
• Play mini golf
• Go to the arcade
• Take a hot air balloon ride
• Soak in the hot tubs
• Play golf on Pagosa Springs Golf Club’s 27 holes
• Listen or participate in live music, trivia and karaoke at several area establishments
• Take in a performances at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
• Take in a movie at the Liberty Theatre
• Take a brewery tour
• Visit the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s greenhouses
• Head to the Pagosa Farmers Market at the East Side Market
• Take in a Pagosa Night Rodeo
• Take classes with local artists
• Take kids to the Pagosa Play Place
• Watch for business special events
• Enjoy a massage, manicure, pedicure, facial or other spa treatment
• Visit the neighboring Rio Grande National Forest
Check The Pagosa Springs SUN, PREVIEW, pagosasun.com, visitipagosasprings.com or Visitor Center for many more local activities.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on June 14, 2018.