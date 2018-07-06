ThingamaWHO to open ‘Pinkalicious’ this weekend at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

- News
By Tess Wisher
Special to The PREVIEW
This summer, local Pagosa Springs teens are getting a taste of the professional theater life in the ThingamaWHO’s production of “Pinkalicious,” which opens this Saturday.
“Pinkalicious,” based on the beloved children’s book, tells the story of a young girl, Pinkalicious, played by Olivia Craig. Pinkalicious eats too many pink cupcakes and contracts a very serious case of Pinkititis where she turns pink from head to toe, a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to cure her ailment.
The show is filled with fun and colorful musical numbers for the whole family. Children of all ages will love the buzzing bees and beautiful butterflies in the showstopper “Buzz Off.” Even parents will want to jump up and dance in the aisles.
The set, designed by Blue Haas, provides a colorful, hand-painted backdrop for the adventures of Pinkalicious that moves like the turning pages of a book. Nannette Cheffers, costume designer, has decked the cast out in fun costumes that highlight the playful nature of this show. With every aspect of the show, you’ll feel as if you’ve been dropped straight into a storybook.
The rehearsal process for this show has been unique because it utilizes a combination of professional actors and young local talent. Anita Jo Lenhart, the director, has taken every individual performance to the next level. Lenhart created a professional environment for the local teens to learn about a potential career path in the performing arts.
If you’re interested in seeing “Pinkalicious” and learning about the importance of green foods, reserve your tickets now at pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW (7469).
