ThingamaWHO audition deadline Feb. 25

By Laura Moore

Special to The PREVIEW

The auditions for Thingamajig Theatre Company’s ThingamaWHO teen program are underfoot. The deadline for audition submission is Feb. 25.

Thingamajig is introducing the second season of the ThingamaWHO program for teens ages 13-17 who are serious about theater. The program offers an extremely limited number of parts for teens to work alongside of the professional company members as actors, dancers and singers in a production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” as well as opportunities in assistant stage managing.

The show will be directed, costumed and designed by Thingamajig Theatre’s professional production team and it will run every Saturday morning in July and August as well as traveling up Rez Hill to the Four Corners Folk Festival on Labor Day weekend.

Rehearsal will take place in May, June and July, and performances will be every Saturday at 11 a.m. in July and August with an opening date on July 5 at 2 p.m.

ThingamaWHO is currently taking audition submissions for this summer opportunity. Please consider the time commitment before submitting an audition. Also, note: If you are very interested in the program, but have a few conflicts with the schedule, you may still submit an audition along with your conflict dates.

For interested teens: Email Laura Moore (laura@pagosacenter.org) a video or video link of 90 seconds of a song accompanied (contact Dale at thingamigbox@gmail.com if you need help with accompaniment), 60-second comedic monologue, a list of your conflicts with the schedule and if you are interested in assistant stage management. The full rehearsal calendar can be viewed at pagosacenter.org.

Auditions submissions are due by Feb. 25. Please feel free to email Moore with any additional questions.

