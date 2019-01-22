Thingamajig’s ‘Proof’ wins big in statewide theater awards

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of “Proof” at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts in May 2018 swept the drama awards in the 2018 statewide contest sponsored by BroadwayWorld Denver, according to results announced in Denver on Jan. 8.

“Proof” won a total of seven awards, taking all but one honor related to the “best play” category: Dennis Elkins, best actor; Christina Norris, best actress; Dan Morrison, best supporting actor; Melissa Firlit, best supporting actress; John Santangelo, best set design; best small ensemble of a play and best play altogether.

Laine Wong was also a stellar Thingamajig honoree, winning two best lighting design awards — for a play for “Circle Mirror Transformation” and for a musical for “West Side Story.”

High-caliber competition

Thingamajig competes in the impressive Denver professional theater market, which also includes Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Creede Repertory Theatre, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Arvada Center, Cherry Creek Theatre, Aurora Fox Art Center and many more.

Regional productions, touring shows and other shows were included in the statewide awards categories. This means that the caliber of the competition is extremely high.

BroadwayWorld is the largest theater site on the Internet, covering Broadway in New York, the West End in London and other key artistic locations worldwide, including Denver.

This year’s awards honored productions which opened in Colorado between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.

More Thingamajig

honorees

Thirteen additional Thingamajig nominees with exceptional talent made it to the final ballot in this prestigious competition: Elkins, best director of a musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie;” Firlit, best director of a play for “Proof;” Morrison, best actor in a musical for “Legally Blonde;” Kathleen Macari, star of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and Heather McCall, star of “Legally Blonde,” both for best actress; Tyler Price, best supporting actor in a musical for “Legally Blonde;” plus Halley Daigle and Marion Bienvenu, both for best supporting actress in a musical for “Legally Blonde;” Boni McIntyre, best music director for “Thoroughly Modern Millie;” Pia Wyatt, best choreography for a musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie;” Nanette Cheffers, best costume design for a musical for “Legally Blonde;” Matt McCarren, best set design for a musical for “West Side Story;” and Hannah Shutt, best sound design for a musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

As well, “Legally Blonde” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” both were nominated for best musical, and “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Legally Blonde” both were nominated for best small ensemble in a musical.

In addition, McIntyre was nominated for best supporting actress in a musical for “Sunday in the Park with George” at the Arvada Center.

Reaction from the Moores

Thingamajig Theatre Company was co-founded in April 2011 by the brilliant husband-and-wife team of Tim Moore, producing artistic director, and Laura Moore, production and business manager, both of whom won individual Broadway World awards for their artistic work in 2017.

Said Tim Moore of this year’s impressive results: “Legendary Broadway producer and director Harold Prince once said that his creative life was so rewarding because each of his shows took place ‘in an empty black box that you fill with your imagination.’ That’s exactly what we believe at Thingamajig. Our dreams have been realized as we have grown from an embryonic idea into a flourishing environment for artistic creativity. These are very exciting times for our theater in Pagosa Springs.”

Added Laura Moore: “These awards directly reflect the support and enthusiasm our patrons and out-of-town visitors have for our outstanding performers and production staff. We are very proud of them all.”

Winter season

underway now

Thingamajig’s exciting winter season is currently underway. “A Christmas Carol” closed Dec. 30, but the delightful “Little Women: the Musical” will be performed through this Sunday, Jan. 20.

Next up will be “Cerebrotini: Stirred, but not Shaken” by local writer Karl Isberg opening Feb. 8. This comedy takes you on a romp through the ICU and asks the ever-important question, “Are there cocktails in the afterlife?” Following the theater’s tradition, this February show showcases local talent. It will be directed by McIntyre and Laura Moore.

Four musicals

this summer

Tim Moore recently announced the four musicals which will make up the summer 2019 season: “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show;” “The Who’s Tommy,” a rock musical; “Mamma Mia,” based on the songs of ABBA; and “Jekyll and Hyde,” a musical horror drama. All but “Momma Mia” will feature live musicians. He promised that a few of the audience’s favorite actors will be back to perform and emphasized that “a slew of new highly talented artists will be here as well.”

Thingamajig is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts that produces dramas, comedies and musicals year-round.

