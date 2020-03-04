Thingamajig’s ‘Pagosa City Limits’ benefit concert set for March 30

By Cynda Green

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company is excited to announce the inaugural “Pagosa City Limits” benefit concert featuring outstanding Colorado musicians in an intimate concert setting.

Featured artists include Bruce Hayes from Salida, Kirk James from Durango, Leah Orlikowski from Durango and Allora Leonard (returning to Pagosa from Nashville) playing with Jeff Hibshman of Bayfield. Various genres of music are on the program.

Sound will be provided by Michael Fuchs. Perry Davis Harper will emcee the show.

The concert is set for March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, where the nonprofit Thingamajig Theatre Company is in residence. If the sold-out “Acoustic Duets” concert last year is any indication, “Pagosa City Limits” will sell out early.

Tickets are $30 and are available online at pagosacenter.org or by calling 731-7469 (SHOW).

