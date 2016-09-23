Thingamajig’s Jean Valjean to return to Pagosa Springs for house concert

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Laura Moore
Special to The PREVIEW
Perry Davis Harper, the phenomenal singer that stunned the sold-out crowds with his performance of Jean Valjean in Thingamajig’s 2014 production of “Les Miserables,” is returning to Pagosa Springs for a one-night-only house concert to help raise funding for the construction of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s new actor housing.
Thingamajig Theatre is a 501(c)3 that brings in over 70 professional artists from around the country each year to participate and create in the theater’s year-round productions. Each of these artists need housing for the length of their stay, which ranges from one day to a couple of years.
The theater has scrambled to find generous host families, donated hotel rooms and the difficult, expensive and elusive case of mid-term rentals. Thingamajig has decided that the best option for the future of the theater is to sink their roots deep into Pagosa soil and construct a unique house that will host 24 artists at a time, thereby committing the theater to make a long-term investment into bringing professional theater to Pagosa Springs. It is an exciting time for Thingamajig Theatre and we need your help to bring this vision to reality.
Perry Davis Harper’s house concert will take place on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Doors open into the stunning home of Connie Papple, a generous donor who hosted a number of our performers for over a year at her home. Food and beverages will be served in the incredible home and the small number of guests will enjoy the incredible vocals of Harper filling the spacious home and lighting up their hearts.
This concert is the first in a series of three house concerts put on by Thingamajig Theatre in the efforts to raise funding for the new house. The second will take place in December with the return of Jamie Finkenthal (Lady of the Lake, Fantine), James Scott (Sebastian) and Boni McIntyre (Mrs. Potts) in the home of Bob and Robin Brobst — another couple generous enough to have hosted actors and artist almost year-round for nearly three years. The final concert will take place in May with one of our new stars of the 2017 summer season in the newly completed actor house.
Plans for the actor house will be present for viewing at both the October and December concerts.
Tickets for the concerts are $100 and are extremely limited. The October concert can be purchased immediately by going online at www.pagosacenter.org or by calling 731-7469. The box office messages are checked daily in September.
If you wish to make a capital contribution to the Thingamajig Theatre Artist Housing Fund, checks can be mailed to Thingamajig Theatre Company, 2313 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or you can visit www.pagosacenter.org to make a donation via credit card.
Please call Laura Moore at 507-0408 with any questions about the naming rights available for purchase for the rooms in the actor house and the fun and fantastic perks that go along with having your name permanently above the rooms in the Thingamajig actor house.
Here’s to the next 50 years of Thingamajig Theatre Company.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Theater, Thingamajig, Updates