Thingamajig Theatre prepares to host open rehearsal for season ticket holders

By Tess Wisher
Special to The PREVIEW
On June 8 at 6:30 p.m., Thingamajig Theatre Company’s season ticket holders are invited to watch an open rehearsal by the cast of “West Side Story.”
The event will include wine, cheese and a chance to get up close and personal with the theater-making process.
If you have ever been in the rehearsal room with Thingamajig, you know how much fun and fast-paced rehearsals can be. Dances are learned right before your eyes and they are learned with joy and a good shot of humor. If you listen closely, you might even catch one of director Melissa Firlit’s famous one-liners that will have you in stitches.
The actors come from all over the country to perform in Pagosa Springs. With them comes amazing talent. At the open rehearsal, season ticket holders get to witness this talent before the rest of Pagosa Springs.
The open rehearsal is not the only perk for season ticket holders. Along with tickets to every Thingamajig Theatre show this summer, season ticket holders gain admission to the summer’s champagne openings at no extra charge. They also receive an exclusive invitation to our Wine and Cheese Winter Season Announcement in August. This means season ticket holders get to be the first to know what’s up next for Thingamajig.
If you are interested in obtaining a season ticket for Thingamajig’s summer season, contact the theater at 731-7469 or visit the theater’s website at pagosacenter.org.
