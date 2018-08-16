Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Cast

A corner table at the bakery looked like it belonged in a 1920s speakeasy on Thursday morning, Aug. 9, when eight actors from Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie” cast arrived for brunch with Bob and Carole Howard. The ladies wore fringed flapper dresses and bobbed hairstyles and the guys were dressed in Gatsby-like suits for this “Flappers and Flapjacks” event. It was one of many creative packages of experiences with the actors auctioned July 31 at the annual Broadway Gala, the theater’s biggest fundraiser of the year. “Millie” and three more award-winning musicals — “Legally Blonde,” “West Side Story” and “Little Shop of Horrors” — are playing in rotation until Aug. 31. Thingamajig is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig