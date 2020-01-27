Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995”

The cast members of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Jennifer Faletto’s “The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995” show off on their new homecoming gowns — little knowing the scandal that is about to unfold at their Texas high school. The comedy, directed by Thingamajig’s Laura Moore, features local actors (from left) Jackie Kleckner, Ericka Vincent, Lisa Jensen, Haleigh Sowerby and Nadia Werby, and opens next week on Friday, Jan. 31, running for two weekends through Feb. 9. Tickets are available at pagosacenter.org and by calling the box office at 731-7469.

