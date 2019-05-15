Thingamajig Theatre Company offering pair of programs for parents and kids

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company is pleased to offer two great programs for kids and parents during the 2019 “Broadway in the Mountains” summer season.

We will be partnering with Pagosa Play Place for our “Parents Play Date” on May 19 and, also, registrations are now open for the Whatchamawhozits Summer Theatre Camp for Kids, with early-bird pricing through June 1.

Thingamajig Theatre and the Pagosa Play Place are partnering together for a special “Parents Play Date” matinee performance on Sunday, May 19, at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. With the purchase of a ticket to Thingamajig Theatre’s “Ring of Fire,” parents can drop off their children, free of charge, at the Pagosa Play Place (located in Aspen Village, just a few blocks away from the theater) at 1:30 p.m., before the show. This way, both children and parents can enjoy an afternoon of well-deserved, worry-free recreation.

Curtain goes up on our “Ring of Fire” matinee at 2 p.m. on May 19. Reservations are a must for this special date. To reserve your child’s spot and purchase tickets, call 731-SHOW (7469) or email thingamajigbox@gmail.com.

“Ring of Fire” celebrates the music of one of America’s most popular singer songwriters, Johnny Cash. The show does not, however, attempt to portray the man in black directly. Instead, the contours of Cash’s life and art can be seen through narratives woven by his music. The story — told through Cash’s music — develops an earnest dialogue about home and family, the people you love and what holds people together in the face of tough times. The five singers, actors and musicians who perform “Ring of Fire” cast are multitalented artists from around the country.

And there’s more. The Whatchamawhozits Summer Theatre Camp for Kids, for children ages 7 through 12, offers an early-bird registration option that ensures your child’s spot in the camp. Early bird registration also offers $50 off the price of the three-week camp. (Special requests for 6- or 13-year-olds will be considered.)

Professional performers hailing from across the country teach a variety of lessons, and the children will participate in the creation of a collaborative masterpiece while also learning valuable life skills like teamwork, collaboration, public speaking, articulation, critical thinking, self-confidence, physical fitness and, above all, empathy.

This summer, the three-week camp will run from July 1 to July 18, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp will culminate in three performances of “Aladdin KIDS” on July 19 at 2 p.m., July 20 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and July 21 at 6 pm.

Students can sign up for just the first week of camp, which focuses on general theater lessons and games, or for the combined second and third weeks, where the kids rehearse and perform “Aladdin KIDS.” Thirdly, students can sign up for all three weeks of theater fun. The cost for just the first week is $150. The cost for just the second and third weeks is $300. If registered before the early-bird registration deadline June 1, registration for all three weeks will cost $350.

After June 1, the price for all three weeks will be $400. For additional questions on the best summer camp in southwest Colorado, please contact Laura Moore at laura@pagosacenter.org or call 731-7469.

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

