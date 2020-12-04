Thingamajig honored with record number of nominations for ‘best of the decade’

By Carole Howard

Thingamajig Theatre Company

Thingamajig Theatre Company actors, directors and designers received a record 59 nominations for awards in the 2020 statewide contest currently being conducted by BroadwayWorld Denver to honor “the best in theater in the past decade” in the state of Colorado. Thingamajig’s figure is almost double the number of nominations for any other theater.

Among the most prestigious of the many tributes to Thingamajig are being nominated for “theater company of the decade,” “top arts supporter of the decade” and “best theater staff,” as well as having the theater and both Tim Moore and Dennis Elkins nominated for “arts educator of the decade.”

More Thingamajig

nominees

Here are the additional Thingamajig people and productions that made it to the final ballot in this respected competition:

Ensemble cast of the decade: “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “West Side Story,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Tarzan” and “Cabaret.”

Production of the play of the decade: “Sylvia,” “Red,” “Proof,” “A Picasso,” “Misterman,” “God of Carnage” and “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home.”

Production of the musical of the decade: “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Hairspray,” “West Side Story,” “Cabaret,” “Tarzan” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Director of the play of the decade: Melissa Firlit for “Red” and “Proof,” Moore for “Grounded,” Michael Thomas Walker for “God of Carnage” and Elkins for “A Christmas Carol.”

Director of the musical of the decade: Ryan Hazelbaker for “Cabaret” and “Damn Yankees,” Firlit for “Jekyll and Hyde,” Elkins for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Walker for “Hairspray,” Pia Wyatt for “The Who’s Tommy” and Anita Jo Lenart for “Big River.”

Original script of the decade: Elkins for his one-man show “box.”

Costume design of the decade: Nanette Cheffers for “White Christmas,” Taylor Marrs for “Damn Yankees” and Elly Hunt for “Men on Boats.”

Set design of the decade: Laura Moore for “Little Mermaid,” “Men on Boats” and “Tarzan”; Matt McCarren for “West Side Story” and “A Christmas Carol”; and John Santangelo for “Good People.”

Lighting design of the decade: Laine Wong for “Jekyll and Hyde” and “West Side Story,” and Jason Flamos for “A Few Good Men.”

Sound design of the decade: Tim Moore for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hannah Shutt for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Robert Hornbastel for “A Christmas Carol” and Michael Fuchs for “A Grand Night for Singing.”

Top arts supporter of the decade: Friends of the Theatre, Thingamajig Theatre Company and Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Best fundraising supporter of the decade: Friends of the Theatre.

Best youth theater camp of the decade: Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre Summer Camp.

Reaction from

Thingamajig

Said Tim Moore, producing artistic director and co-founder of the theater with his wife, Laura, executive director, when the nominations were announced: “After 10 years of incredible growth because of our patrons, audiences and other supporters who could have imagined that our beloved theater would be dark because of a global pandemic.

“This situation makes us even more grateful for these BroadwayWorld nominations that let us revisit and celebrate all the good times we have had together at Thingamajig. The nominations are a tribute to the amazing talents of the hundreds of actors, directors and designers who have created such memorable experiences for us over the past decade.

“We all look forward to next summer when we expect that our lights will be on again.”

How to vote

If you want to vote in this awards contest, go to https://www.broadwayworld.com/denver/voteregion.cfm, where online voting is underway now. Voting runs through Dec. 31 and winners will be announced in January.

Thingamajig is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The company was co-founded in April 2011 by the Moores, both of whom won individual BroadwayWorld awards for their work in 2017.

In addition to these multiple nominations for Thingamajig, Pagosa Springs is receiving additional positive visibility as three of our local restaurants were nominated for best pre- and post-show dining, and Pagosa Arts Initiative is nominated for supporting the arts.

High-caliber competition

Thingamajig competes in the impressive Denver regional professional theater market, which also includes Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Creede Repertory Theatre, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Arvada Center, Cherry Creek Theatre, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts, The Source, Boulder Dinner Theater and many more.

This year’s nominations honor productions which opened in Colorado between 2011 and Sept. 30. Regional productions, touring shows and other shows were included in the statewide awards categories. This means that the caliber of the competition is extremely high.

BroadwayWorld is the largest theater site on the Internet, covering Broadway in New York, the West End in London and other key artistic locations worldwide. This year’s awards attracted a record number of nominations in more than 100 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America.

“In a time when theater across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles, we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future,” BroadwayWorld wrote in a statement.