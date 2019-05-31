Theater spotlight: Allie Tamburello in the ‘Season of Songwriters’

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

New York-based actress Allie Tamburello arrived in Pagosa Springs a few weeks ago, along with the other four actors/singers/musicians who make up the cast of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s summer 2019 production of “Ring of Fire” now playing at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

“Ring of Fire” celebrates the life and times of iconic American songwriter Johnny Cash through the various songs he made famous during his long career. In the Thingamajig production, Tamburello is the sole female musician, and plays and sings — in a dramatized, fictional sense — the important women in Cash’s life: his mother, his first wife Vivian Liberto, and his musical collaborator and second wife June Carter Cash.

Tamburello also acts, dances, and sings a lead role in the Thingamajig production of “Mamma Mia!” — a Broadway comedy based around the numerous hit tunes written and made famous by the Swedish pop quartet ABBA during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Mamma Mia!” has opening night shows tomorrow, Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at the Pagosa Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

She had time for a couple of brief interviews, in moments stolen during her (rather ambitious) rehearsal and performing schedule at the Pagosa Center, to talk about her acting and singing career. And about songwriting.

Three of the five shows picked by Artistic Director Tim Moore for the 2019 Broadway in the Mountains summer season were constructed around the work of songwriters — had sprung, that is, from a collection of songs not originally intended to be used in a theatrical production. Any piece of musical theater is highly dependent upon the craft of songwriting, but unlike some more typical Broadway musicals where the authors first conceive a story and then write songs to fit the story, these three Thingamajig summer shows — “Ring of Fire,” “Mamma Mia!” and “The Who’s Tommy” — are based upon popular song collections that were originally conceived purely as “listening music.”

And who better to comment on these collections of songs-transmuted-into-dramatic-theater than a songwriter?

Tamburello explains, “My whole family is very musical; my uncles all played in bands, so I grew up with an interest in music — but not sure if I wanted to do it [as a career.]”

After she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as a teen, her mother sought artistic outlets to help her find an “escape” — which led to her enrollment at the Long Island High School for the Arts, where she majored in musical theater and was especially encouraged by her choir instructor, Larry Wurtzel. She eventually went on to get a graduate degree in theatre performance.

“I was involved in a lot of classical music … I started out singing opera, which is very far from Johnny Cash.” She laughed. “But I grew up listening to a lot of folk singers. Joan Baez. Joni Mitchell. Johnny Cash. People who influenced my style of singing, and my style as a songwriter.”

Even as a young child, she remembers having an interest in songwriting — beginning with some creative re-writing of commercials.

“I’m really drawn to lyrics, which is why I’m attracted to people like Johnny Cash and Joni Mitchell — they have so much ‘meat’ in their lyrics,” she said.

She learned to play guitar and ukulele, and started writing her own songs.

“In fact, before I left for Pagosa, I was working on an extended playlist [of original songs] that I was hoping to release this spring,” she added.

That project was put on hold when she landed the summer repertory gig with Thingamajig Theatre.

“I’m working with a producer … and I’m hoping a can perform a couple of my original songs at the Broadway Gala,” Tamburello explained. (Learn more about Thingamajig’s annual Broadway Gala at pagosacenter.org/psca-in-the-media/.)

Asked if she had some favorites among the songs featured in “Ring of Fire” — which opened on May 17 — and in “Mamma Mia!” — which opens May 31 at the Pagosa Center, Tamburello said, “One of my favorite songs I sing in ‘Ring of Fire’ is a song called ‘I Still Miss Someone.’ It takes place in the moment where Vivian [Johnny’s first wife] decides to give up on their marriage. It’s a beautiful piece … one of the more tender and emotional moments in the show. I love to be able to tap into some of the acting chops of playing Vivian.

“My favorite songs in ‘Mamma Mia!’ feature Donna, Tanya and my character, Rosie. We sing the iconic ABBA song, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in the show. I really admire friendship between these characters — all fiercely independent — and I think the audiences will love their character arch throughout the show and how you can still be your own person but also find love. It’s gonna be a blast of a show and I think we are all super excited to share that joy with our patrons.

“As a songwriter, it’s truly a joy to sing and play these songs. They are so iconic …”

