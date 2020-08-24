The Writers’ Circle: Joy in the time of corona

By Hank Slikker

Special to The PREVIEW

What kind of a moment did I wander into?

I’m visiting a Rocky Mountain box-canyon town, encircled by steep high cliffs dotted here and there with clusters of pine trees. I’m strolling with my companion down the narrow deserted main street lined with small empty shops, their name signs swinging in the wind.

Suddenly, an old, white four-door sedan with rolled-down windows pulled to a stop in the middle of the street.

With the car engine still running, an older gentleman with ruffled hair stepped out of the driver’s seat, walked towards us and began to sing. I had difficulty hearing the lyrics because his smile covered so much of his face. I understood maybe two or three of the words: something about an “arm” and maybe something about “time.”

When he finished, my lady friend impulsively curtsied a ballerina-type grande reverance, while I smiled and said, “Thank you,” and, “What’s this all about?”

Thinking he probably serenaded strangers for dollars, I offered some cash, but he refused. He told us he was a retired fireman and that his cousin was the sheriff.

“So, why the song?”

He did not give us the title, but he told us he stopped to sing because, “I noticed you walking arm in arm looking through a shop window. I made up the song as I sang what I felt.”

We both half-bowed as he walked back to his car and drove off.

For several days, the singing stranger kept returning to my thoughts. I’d been around street performers at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco and on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, but his performance left me charmed and puzzled at the same time. I thought, “What triggered his sudden song?”

So, I looked at it from another angle. I pretended I saw the scene in a silent western stage play.

In a deserted, corona-afflicted town, three strangers intersect, one abruptly emerges from his car and animatedly mimes a song to a man and a woman walking arm in arm. The lady bows formally while the man pulls money from his pocket and extends his hand towards the singer. The singer then abruptly gets into his car and drives off.

Still puzzled, I reconsidered the singing. Maybe he’s reliving a special time. Or maybe our arm-in-arm image conjured a carbon-copy of himself and his favorite woman browsing shop windows in years past? Or maybe he just loved Norman Rockwell?

I’ve heard of “crib song,” when solitary infants spontaneously sing their emotions to themselves, and I’ve heard of singing in the shower. I also read somewhere that composers don’t always “make” music, but often music “comes” to them, and then they write it for us to hear, too.

This is probably what happened to the singer.

In the middle of a corona shut-down-town, what he saw turned into music.

It reminds me of something Jesus said: that sometimes you can’t put a lid on the heart.

He said, “Out of the fullness of the heart, the mouth speaks.” (Matthew 12:34); or, in the street singer’s case, the mouth sings.