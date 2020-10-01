The way we began

Dear Editor:

Here we are again, considering who we will elect to lead this country over the next few years. My thoughts return to that first Thanksgiving when our earliest settlers and American tribes broke bread in hopes for peace. Sadly, even then it slowly faded away. I often think of those who sacrificed everything for us as they worked to build a “more perfect union”.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.