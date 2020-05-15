The waiting game: Statuses of Fourth of July parade, fireworks, and arts and crafts festival to be determined

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Summer events such as the Fourth of July parade and subsequent fireworks, as well as the Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival, are up in the air right now due to public health order restrictions.

At a meeting of the Pagosa Springs Town Council on May 5, Town Manager Andrea Phillips explained that the town is going to move forward with submitting an application to the Colorado Department of Transportation for a road closure permit for the parade.

“We are going to proceed as if we’re able to put on the July 4 parade and the fireworks, and we are really hoping that we’re going to be able to do that,” she said. “This year has very much been a wait and see in terms of how we operationalize a lot of these events and programs.”

The town is going to have to wait to see what the guidance is from Gov. Jared Polis on whether or not those types of events, and subsequent crowds, can be held and whether or not there will be restrictions in place.

In regard to the Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival, Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Jo Coulehan explained in an interview on May 11 that the Chamber will be looking to the town for direction on whether or not that event can be held.

“We’re just waiting to see what the state is doing and what the town will do,” she said. “For us, we’re confident our vendors are 12 feet apart, so that’s not an issue for us, but it’s the flow of traffic and what we can do. So we will just have to look and see.”

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Business, COVID-19, Holiday Events, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs