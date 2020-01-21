‘The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995’ set to open Jan. 31

By Bill Hudson

Act I, scene one:

Setting: The girls’ bathroom at a suburban high school near Houston, 1995. The doors to the stalls are closed and feet can be seen beneath three of the stall doors. One by one, the stall doors fly open and three high school girls emerge.

Sammy: “It’s a dark day in Texas.”

Tammy: “What are you talking about? It’s like Christmas morning …”

Jess: “It’s so good it’s like Christmas and your birthday on the same day.”

Sammy: “Like if you were Jesus.”

Jess: “No, Sammy, it’s not like if you were Jesus.”

Sammy: “Well … if Christmas and your birthday were the same day …?”

So begins the Thingamajig Theatre Company production of “The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995” by playwright Jennifer Faletto, currently in rehearsal at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts as the final offering of the 2019-2020 winter season.

Thingamajig just wrapped up its wonderful holiday musical, “A Grand Night for Singing’”on Jan. 12, which followed on the heels of an original and festive Christmas production titled “A Very Perry Christmas.”

For the last several years, Tim and Laura Moore, artistic director and executive director for Thingamajig Theatre Company, have been staging a comedy with local actors as the finale for the winter season, presented as a staged reading. Previous productions have included Eve Enseler’s “The Good Body” and two original comedies by Pagosa Springs playwright Karl Isberg.

This year’s offering by Faletto was workshopped during Thingamajig’s annual Playwrights Festival in 2018, and the Moores have decided to present a more fully produced version this winter as a staged reading. The cast — all local actors — includes Ericka Vincent as Sammy, Jackie Kleckner as Jess, Nadia Werby as Tammy, Lisa Jensen as Abby and Haleigh Sowerby as Crystal.

It’s the Friday before Homecoming and yet another school scandal has emerged. Crystal Andersen has allegedly committed an unspeakable act with the Texas state flag. But all is not lost. In a culture where legacy and tradition often go unquestioned, one student is able to change the consciousness of her community.

“The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995” opens on Jan. 31 and runs for two weekends, through Feb. 9. Tickets are available online at pagosacenter.org and by calling the Pagosa Center for the Arts box office at 731-7469.

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to perform and produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

