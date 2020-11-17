The SUN offers Christmas in Pagosa business support

By Shari Pierce

Staff writer

The countdown to the holidays has begun for many businesses and individuals. The recent snows add to the excitement in the air.

The business development team at The Pagosa Springs SUN is pleased to announce opportunities for advertising your business promotions in our Christmas in Pagosa PREVIEW sections between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Businesses that commit to advertise with The Pagosa Springs SUN in four editions during the Christmas in Pagosa celebration will be entered into a drawing to be featured on our PREVIEW cover with other businesses as we have done in the past.

Four PREVIEW covers will be available with up to 16 businesses selected to receive one of these coveted positions.

Businesses who are successful in the drawing will be contacted by SUN staff for a photo to be taken at their place of business.

To be entered into the drawings, please contact your business development/advertising representative to discuss your advertising plan.

Advertising packages start as low as $99 for four weeks and include design set up by our staff.

Additionally, advertisements will be grouped together in The PREVIEW with a banner above each page of advertisements indicating these are participating businesses in the Christmas in Pagosa promotion. This banner will be sponsored by The Pagosa Springs SUN to thank our participating advertisers.

Editions available during the Christmas in Pagosa promotion are Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24. This promotion is only available to businesses located in Archuleta County.

Customer reach

The Pagosa Springs SUN is the official newspaper of Archuleta County with print and online subscriber and newsstand average sales of 3,865 each week.

The PREVIEW section is included in each edition of The SUN and an additional 5,170 copies are printed each week. These copies are distributed to postal customers on local carrier routes and to those who have requested to receive them in their post office boxes. You will also find PREVIEWS available at area restaurants and motels.

Increasing the reach of your advertising, in past years, PREVIEW covers from the Christmas promotions have also been shared with our Facebook followers, now numbering 13,677, plus our Facebook group.

How to participate

Take advantage of this opportunity to promote your business, retail store or restaurant during Christmas in Pagosa by contacting the business development and advertising specialists at The Pagosa Springs SUN. They may be reached by calling 264-2100 or emailing shari@pagosasun.com.

Lighting contest

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board has joined with The Pagosa Springs SUN to promote holiday activities for tourists and locals alike.

A lighting contest is in the works with prizes offered for first, second and third places.

A map showing the locations of decorated homes and businesses will be published so you may take your family to view the decorations during the season.

For more details on the contest, and information on how to enter, please see page two of this week’s PREVIEW section.

Recipe sharing

Many families have recipes for traditional holiday dishes which are passed down from generations. Or, maybe you are starting new traditions. Please submit your favorite recipes to editor@pagosasun.com. In the spirit of the holiday season, recipes will be shared in an upcoming edition of The PREVIEW.

More fun

Watch The Pagosa Springs SUN in upcoming weeks for more announcements of Christmas in Pagosa fun, visitor center lighting and perhaps even an appearance by Santa.