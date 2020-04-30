The Seeds of Learning Incredible Years Parent Program

Photo courtesy Michelle Carpenter

The Seeds of Learning Incredible Years Parent Program facilitators and families celebrate completing the program despite the stay-at-home order. After completing nine of 14 weeks in person, the group committed to using a virtual-learning format. Although the celebration took a different form Monday night, facilitators Lynne Bridges and Michelle Carpenter couldn’t be more proud of these parents.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on April 30, 2020.