- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The Seeds of Learning Incredible Years Parent Program facilitators and families celebrate completing the program despite the stay-at-home order. After completing nine of 14 weeks in person, the group committed to using a virtual-learning format. Although the celebration took a different form Monday night, facilitators Lynne Bridges and Michelle Carpenter couldn’t be more proud of these parents.
Follow these topics: Education, News, Seeds of Learning