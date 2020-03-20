The San Juan Stargazers will not meet in March

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

The San Juan Stargazers will not hold a regular meeting in March. We hope that the health situation will be better by the time of our April meeting.

Looking at the magnificent night sky in Pagosa is a safe and awe-inspiring activity.

Keep looking up, especially at night.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S.

We have a new website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286. Our club address is P.O. Box 2217, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

