The return of the Prodigal

“When the Prodigal comes to himself …”

I can’t tell you how many times My Sweet Al and I have said those words.

For years, this child, our now adult son, has been in a fight against real and paper tigers. He has been at war with himself, fighting both real and perceived battles, for as long as we can remember.

Time and time again we received an email or phone call that sent us back to our knees. Many were in a voice that was full of pain, confusion and hopelessness. Some were full of fun, laughter and expressed great accomplishments. Whether he hurt or we hurt for him, or we simply enjoyed a happier side of him, he was out of reach.

His fears surfaced when he wrestled the paper tigers. To him they were real, powerful and dangerous. But, of course, they were just paper aberrations, which were lies that robbed him of his confidence and made him feel weaker than he really was.

We were perplexed. “How could someone so capable, be so frightened?”

Oh, there were real tigers, but that is his story to tell. When he wasn’t fighting his own demons, he was dodging roadblocks he single handedly put in his own path.

There were times he was riding the high life in a house with marble floors and a built-to-suit penthouse in the sky. A sobering departure from the humble abode where he would eventually be found. He would exchange his king-sized mattress and high thread count for a mat made of collapsed cardboard boxes and layers of sheets, towels or anything else to cushion the hard floor.

He once managed thousands of personnel in a multinational business. He rarely walked down the street without seeing someone he knew or without being recognized. Hard to imagine that there would come a day when his words would only be of heartbreak and despair. The accolades and accomplishments were no more. His staff and friends all but disappeared. He went from being the one, to one who just wanted to disappear.

His “have” to “have not” story would eventually become “have not, yet have more.” Words of great sadness and tears would become words of victory with a voice filled with laughter. He once soared with eagles that would reject him, then found a greater purpose. He became a hero to a group of teenage street boys who had less than he had.

He wrote the following message on Facebook before he boarded his plane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila:

“They say your prize is to cross a finish line. I’d argue that. The true prize in any race, regardless of the good, the bad or the ugly, comes from the relationships forged.

“There are those who run, walk or stand in front of you, behind you and next to you; all part of what makes us who we are when we finish our course.

“I will miss you PH … and the crispy pata, but I leave heart full with 2 dogs, 2 suit cases, 2 carry-on’s and an insulated lunch bag with “ba-own” for the Prince and Reyna.

“For now, I turn my head and cry in private. After all, not even I can distinguish which are tears of sadness, laughter or joy. What a blessed man I am (in fairness).”

Our son wrote to us, “I’m scared to death, but excited.”

On the same day Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, was sworn into office, our son’s feet stood on American soil once again.

I said many times, I’ll know when our son’s heart has turned to God. He will come home, not home to mother, but home to himself. He’ll be comfortable in his own skin.

I prayed Psalm 40 over him so many times I began to call it Stephen’s Psalm. I believed one day God would pull him out of the “miry clay,” put his feet on a solid rock, establish his path and put a new song in his mouth. He would say, “I will to do thy will, O Lord.”

I reminded him of his name, Stephen, a crown, full of power and spirit, a server of tables. A mother’s voice may be just words without sound to a son. My words became more religious notions and unfair expectations for him to bare under, and more paper tigers for him to fight.

All the same, our Prodigal son finally came home. My Sweet Al and I stood at U.S. 84 where the Lower Blanco meets it. We watched him sink down in 3 feet of new snow wearing only flip flops on his feet, with no coat on his back.

We unpacked his old winter coat and worn-out snow boots that he left behind years before. He never needed them in the Philippines. Of course, he always left everything behind each time he would visit, then leave. Probably just his way of dealing with where he was in life or who he needed to be when he returned to wherever he was going.

His dad and I ran to him and put our arms around him when we saw him. We didn’t care where he’d been or what he had been doing. We were just happy to have our son home again. As the story goes, we would have killed the fatted calf and thrown him a party but he had only one request: “Can I have a bowl of posole?”

He came with no demands, learned to accept his authenticity, seek truth, and stay clear of life’s propaganda. We received him, accepting him for all that he is.

Final brushstroke: Our Prodigal wasn’t met with a ticker tape parade. In fact, his battlefield was of his own prescription. But with a stout heart and determination, he learned to choose the battles he could win or grow from. It doesn’t even matter if he fought tigers or paper tigers, he came home to us as our hero.

This article was co-written by our son, Stephen Z. Slade. He added his side of the story.

