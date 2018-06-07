The President’s Challenge Physical Fitness Awards Program

The President’s Challenge Physical Fitness Awards Program teaches students the principles of fitness while measuring their strength, flexibility, challenges and endurance. The program encourages and challenges students to improve their fitness levels. Boys and girls who score at or above the 85th percentile on all five challenges of the test (curl-ups, shuttle run, 1-mile run/walk [one-half mile for second grades], pull-up, V-sit reach) pass. This year a record-breaking 36 students from Pagosa Springs Elementary School passed, which includes all students in the second through fourth grades.

