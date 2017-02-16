The power to remain

By Jeff Smith

Special to The PREVIEW

A wise person knows that, sometimes, just hanging in there is the best you can do and is all you need to do.

Proverbs 10:30 says, “The righteous will never be uprooted, but the wicked will not remain in the land.”

After His arrest, Jesus stood before his many, mighty foes, head bowed and at last had nothing to say. He who was the “Word” had no more words. He had no witty comeback for their taunts. There was no plan for escape. No happy endings could be seen looming on the horizon. All that was left to do was to do nothing. One person against the whole world is a daunting scorecard. The silence though, did not mean that nothing was being said and the absence of motion did not mean that nothing was being done. Wise people know this.

The Greeks had a race in their Olympic games that was unique. The winner was not the runner who finished first. It was the runner who finished with his torch still lit.

