The Met: Live in HD continues with Cilea’s ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ Jan. 12

Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The Met: Live in HD, presented by the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College in partnership with New York’s Metropolitan Opera, continues its 2018-2019 series on Saturday, Jan. 12, with a new production of Francesco Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur.”

The Met’s performance will be screened in the Vallecito Room of the FLC Student Union, broadcast in high definition from the Metropolitan Opera beginning at 10:55 a.m. Run time is three hours, 16 minutes, with two intermissions.

The revered soprano Anna Netrebko joins the ranks of Renata Tebaldi, Montserrat Caballé and Renata Scotto, taking on — for the first time at the Met — the title role of the real-life, famed actress Adrienne Lecouvreur, whose intrigues — and on and offstage passions — dazzled 18th-century audiences.

The soprano is joined by tenor Piotr Beczała as Adriana’s lover, Maurizio. The cast also features mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili and baritone Ambrogio Maestri. Gianandrea Noseda conducts.

“Adriana Lecouvreur” unfolds in Paris in 1730. The setting reflects a nostalgia for the Rococo era that swept over Europe and the Americas around the turn of the last century.

Sir David McVicar’s staging for the new Met production, which sets the action in a working replica of a Baroque theater, premiered at the Royal Opera House in London, where the Guardian praised the “elegant production, sumptuously designed … The spectacle guarantees a good night out.”

“Adriana Lecouvreur” occupies a unique place in opera history: largely dismissed by experts from its premiere in Teatro Lirico, Milan, 1902, to the present day — yet it is cherished by its fans for the dramatic possibilities provided by the lead roles.

The opera is said to offer a deft combination of frank emotionalism and flowing lyricism. Based on a play by Eugène Scribe, Cilea’s operatic retelling quickly became a favorite of charismatic soloists. The title character in particular is a quintessential diva role.

View a promotional video of “Adriana Lecouvreur” at www.metopera.org/season/2018-19-season/Adriana-Lecouvreur.

The “magic” of The Met: Live in HD events is that they are delivered 100 percent live via satellite. Audiences throughout the world experience the production at the same time as the audience sitting in the Metropolitan Opera itself.

The Met Live in HD features four additional operas in the 2018-2019 season:

• “Carmen” (Bizet) — Feb. 2.

• “La Fille du Régiment” (Donizetti) – March 2.

• “Die Walküre” (Wagner) — March 30.

• “Dialogues des Carmélites” (Poulenc) — May 11.

Since The Met: Live in HD series launched in 2006, in excess of 17 million tickets have been sold to opera lovers worldwide. The Met: Live in HD is now seen in more than 2,000 theaters in 70 countries.

Advance tickets for individual screenings ($23-$26) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com or by calling 247-7657, or at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango.

Tickets are also available on the morning of each performance, one hour in advance of show time, at the FLC Student Union. Posted ticket prices include applicable service charges.

