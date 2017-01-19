The Met: Live in HD continues Jan. 21 with new ‘Roméo et Juliette’

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The Met: Live in HD, presented by the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College in partnership with The Metropolitan Opera, continues the 2017 series on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a new production of Charles Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette.”

“Roméo et Juliette” will be broadcast live in high definition from New York’s Metropolitan Opera in the Vallecito Room of the Fort Lewis College Student Union beginning at 10:55 a.m. Run time is approximately two hours and 56 minutes with one intermission.

Hailed by the New York Times for singing “with white-hot sensuality and impassioned lyricism,” Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo star as the tragic lovers in Shakespeare’s classic story.

When Damrau and Grigolo starred opposite each other in “Manon” at the Met in 2015, the New York Times said, “the temperature rises nearly to boiling every time Damrau and Grigolo are on stage together.”

This new production of Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” by director Bartlett Sher also features Virginie Verrez as Stéphano, Elliot Madore as Mercutio and Mikhail Petrenko as Frère Laurent. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score.

The new production of “Roméo et Juliette” has also already won acclaim for its vivid 18th century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala.

Considered perhaps the most enduringly successful of the many operatic settings of the world’s consummate love story, “Roméo et Juliette” is an example of French Romanticism, a tradition that values subtlety, sensuality and graceful vocal delivery over showy effects. In the opera, there is a slight shift of focus away from the word games of the original play and a greater focus on the two lovers, who are given four irresistible duets, including a brief final reunion in the tomb scene that does not appear in the play.

Reported The Huffington Post, “Bartlett Sher’s brilliant and inspired new production … is a revelation … The Met could not ask for a better pair of lovers than Damrau and Grigolo … Unbridled passion … A stirring operatic sevent.”

View the trailer for the new production at http://www.metopera.org/Season/2016-17-Season/romeo-et-juliette-gounod-tickets.

The “magic” of The Met: Live in HD events is that they are delivered 100-percent live via satellite. Audiences throughout the world experience the production at the same time as the audience sitting in the Metropolitan Opera itself. Additionally, between acts, the Live in HD viewers are treated to backstage interviews and other features the in-person audiences never see. The host for “Roméo et Juliette” is Ailyn Pérez.

The Met Live in HD series will feature five additional performances during the 2016-2017 season:

• Feb. 25, 10:55 a.m. — “Rusalka” (Dvorak).

• March 11, 10:55 a.m. — “La Traviata” (Verdi).

• March 25, 10:55 a.m. — “Idomeneo” (Mozart).

• April 22, 10:55 a.m. — “Eugene Onegin” (Tchaikovsky).

• May 13, 10:30 a.m. — “Der Rosenkavalier” (new production) (R. Strauss).

Since the Live in HD series launched in 2006, more than 17 million tickets have been sold to opera lovers worldwide. The Met: Live in HD is now seen in more than 2,000 theaters in 70 countries.

Advance tickets for individual screenings of The Met: Live in HD ($20-$23 plus service fee) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by calling 247-7657 or at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. All sales are final.

Tickets will also be available on the morning of each performance, one hour in advance of show time, at the FLC Student Union.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary season in 2016-2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College.

