The Literary Ladies to discuss ‘Fascism, A Warning’ by Madeleine Albright on Feb. 28

By Marilyn Stroud

Special to The PREVIEW

Madeleine Albright, our former secretary of state, fled her native Czechoslovakia with her parents and siblings during March 1939 to London when German fascist storm troopers invaded her country.

Because of her personal life and professional careers as a university professor and diplomat, she is very well qualified to write about fascism. She defines a fascist as “someone who claims to speak for a whole nation or group, is utterly unconcerned with the rights of others and is willing to use violence and whatever other means are necessary to achieve the goals he or she might have.”

In the chapters, she analyzes autocratic leaders from Mussolini and Hitler to the present leaders of North Korea, Hungary, Poland, Yugoslavia, Venezuela, Russia, etc. In many countries, “the political center is being weakened by economic, technological and cultural factors, therefore, empowering the extremes of right and left.”

Drop by the Sisson Library and pick up a copy of “Fascism, A Warning” and join The Literary Ladies on Feb. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss this interesting, provocative topic.

