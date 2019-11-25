‘The Light of Christmas’ concerts set for Dec. 6-8

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Choral Society will present a free community concert of sacred and seasonal Christmas music Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

Under the theme of “The Light of Christmas,” the 60-plus voices of your fellow Pagosans will perform such selections as “Silver Bells,” “He Is Born” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

No tickets or reservations are required for any of the performances, which will take place at the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) auditorium. Donations will be gratefully accepted in support of music scholarships for students at PSHS.

In addition to the choral selections, a select jazz ensemble will perform “Childhood Christmas Favorites” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

This year’s Christmas concerts will perform under the direction of Dan Burch, music director at PSHS and will be accompanied by Venita Burch.

So, it’s time to plan to get your Christmas on and kick off the holiday season with music. The performances on Dec. 6 and 7 will begin at 7 p.m., while the Dec. 8 performance will begin on Sunday at 4 p.m.

