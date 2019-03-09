The keys to a great life

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

No one can grow for us. We must grow ourselves. The mind of all people is some part of the mind of God. Therefore, it contains within itself unlimited possibility of expansion and self-expression.

Be what you wish to be, feel what you wish to feel, and place no limit on principle. You can have a great life.

Please join the Rev. Janet Wyrick at Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) this Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. for a playful, fun-filled service as the keys to a great life are shared. All are welcome.

Meditation Circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss the film, “What The Bleep Do We Know!?” On Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss “The Celestine Prophecy.” All are welcome. Donations appreciated. Please contact PCNT for more information.

Science of Mind classes

On Sunday, March 10, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

