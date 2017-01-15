The Incredible Years Parenting Class helps children and adults

- News
By Lynne Bridges
Special to The SUN
The Incredible Years Parenting Class is a free opportunity offered to anyone who wants to build positive relationships with their children, who need more effective discipline or who need new ideas to help their children learn and grow.
This class is aimed for families with children 2-8 years.
The parenting class will be offered on Tuesday nights (5:30-8 p.m.), for 14 weeks, starting Jan. 17 at the Pagosa Springs Elementary School. A free dinner will be offered for the entire family and child care will be provided at no cost.
The Incredible Years Parenting Class will help strengthen children’s social skills, emotional regulation and school readiness skills. You will learn to use praise and incentive to encourage cooperative behavior, learn to use positive discipline (rules, routines and effective limit setting) and learn how to best handle misbehaviors.
A local father said, “At first, I was not all that eager to give up another night of my free time for 14 weeks, but, over time, the other class members became friends. I was astounded at the degree of effectiveness from the class. My son was responding very positively to the techniques I had learned and began implementing at home. This class became a weekly meeting that I looked forward to each week as a positive gathering of friends.”
If you have any questions about the class or would like to register, please call Michelle Carpenter at 946-0664 or Melissa Bailey at 264-5513. Call soon as class size is limited.