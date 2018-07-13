The Home Depot founder offers advice for your career and life

- News
In his new autobiography titled “I Love Capitalism! An American Story,” Ken Langone tells of his life as a hugely wealthy Wall Street maven, corporate executive and philanthropist while offering words of advice to succeed not only in business, but also in life.
The man who co-founded The Home Depot grew up in a blue-collar home in New York. Neither parent finished high school. His father was a plumber, his mother worked in the school cafeteria and the family lived paycheck to paycheck.
He doesn’t like to call himself a self-made man because of all the people who helped him along the way, from his family and friends to the company’s 400,000 employees. He believes strongly in speaking his mind and always paying his workers more than the minimum wage.
Here are more of his thoughts:
• “Always take on the difficult, but never take on the impossible … Don’t promise pie in the sky unless you’ve got the recipe to provide it.”
• The Home Depot’s employees are “the most precious things we have. They’re the only thing that separates us from everybody else. They’re our secret sauce, our secret weapon. They’re what makes us what we are as a company … Start by treating them special. You let them know they matter. You let them know you appreciate their opinion.”
• A practicing Catholic who attends church weekly or more often, Langone said, “I always felt that some of the worst people in the world go to Mass regularly and some of the best people in the world never go to church … I know spirituality isn’t for everybody, but for me it’s been an incredibly motivating factor … I thank God every morning for all I’ve received and pray to be a better person.”
• “One of the most important lessons in my life is this: leave more on the table for the other guy than he thinks he should get … I never wanted to reach a point on a deal where the other guy feels he was had.”
If you want to read more about Langone’s life and ideas, his book is available for checkout at the library. A caution about the author’s language: Readers may be offended by the profanity throughout the book.
Friends of the Library book sale
One of the most popular events of the summer — the Friends of the Library book sale — will take place on Aug. 10 and 11.
Friday’s potluck and preview sale for members starts at 5 p.m. The Saturday sale for the public runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., an hour longer than last year, and unsold items will be marked down to half price in the afternoon.
Watch for more details as the date gets closer, and be sure to mark your calendars now so you don’t miss it.
Summer Reading
Program underway
The free Summer Reading Program for all ages is on now through July 27. Sign up at the desk or register from home on our website to get started and pick up (or print out) your first bingo cards.
You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.
Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.
LEGO Club
Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.
Otaku Club
The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, July 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen writers group
Join us next Wednesday, July 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.
Adult education summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is operating on a summer schedule — from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Free tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on alternate Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application. Today, July 12, is Windows 10. July 16 is creating resumes on Microsoft Word. July 26 is saving photos to the cloud using a variety of online platforms. July 30 is Google Maps.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move.
This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program events and other activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Large print
“Beach House Reunion” by Mary Alice Monroe takes place in a Southern home on the Isles of Palms. “Probable Claws” by Rita Maw Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown is a Mrs. Murphy mystery. “The Gray Ghost” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi Fargo adventure. “Island of the Mad” by Laurie R. King is a mystery featuring Mary Russell and her husband Sherlock Holmes. “Turbulence” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington adventure. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts begins with a shooting in a mall.
Mysteries, suspense
and thrillers
“Murder in Paradise” by James Patterson contains three suspense stories. “Liar, Liar” by Lisa Jackson starts with the death of a woman who is not who she seems.
Nonfiction
“Going to the Mountain” by Ndaba Mandela is the story of lessons learned from Nelson Mandela by his grandson. “The Three Questions” by spiritual leader Don Miguel Ruiz asks readers to consider the essential questions that drive our lives. “Many Love” by Sophie Lucido Johnsen is a memoir of a polyamorous woman.
CDs
“Turbulence” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington thriller. “The Outsider” by Stephen King is a horror story. “The President is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson is a mystery. “The Gray Ghost” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi Fargo adventure.
DVDs
“Lilo and Stitch 2” is a Disney family comedy. “Man in an Orange Shirt” is a Masterpiece drama about gay life in 1940s Britain. “Wanted” is an action movie starring Angelina Jolie. “I Can Only Imagine” is an inspiring true story behind the title’s hit song. “The “Switch” is a romance starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. “An Act of Love” is a documentary about a Methodist minister.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Wendy Mirr, Nancy Crouse, Marilyn Falvey and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“It’s very important in life to know when to shut up. You should not be afraid of silence.” — Alex Trebek, American-Canadian TV personality and host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
