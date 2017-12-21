The Heralds of Christmas Concerts

The most wonderful time of the year includes the festive Heralds of Christmas concerts hosted by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, which took place Sunday and Monday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. Members of the Pagosa Springs Community Band performed music to celebrate the season. A string quartet version of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” was played, and the Pagosa Brass Quintet played several pieces joined by Sally Neel playing organ on “In Dulci Jubilo” by Michael Praetorius. There were also trumpet solos, a piano solo and a trumpet quartet. D’Ann Artis played “O Holy Night” on horn. There were a variety of ensembles with flute, violin and piano and a vocal piece performed by mother and daughter Brandye and Gracelyn Kiker. The brass ended the concert with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” joined by the audience singing along.

