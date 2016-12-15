The Heralds of Christmas concert this Sunday

By Heidi Tanner

Special to The PREVIEW

The Heralds of Christmas concert is this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

This concert is presented by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society and will feature members of the Pagosa Springs Community Band. All of these musicians are local players, some of whom you already know and love, but some who may be new to your ears.

The audience will be treated to the Pagosa Brass Quartet, whose members are Larry Elginer and Larry Baisdon on trumpets, Dan Burch, music director at Pagosa Springs High School, playing trombone, and D’Ann Artis, member of the San Juan Symphony, on horn.

The quartet will create beautiful brass music in the sanctuary of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church that will stay with you through the holiday season.

Elginer and Baisdon are the Community Band’s primary conductors. These two gentlemen coach the Community Band and guide the group to its performances and they do so generously on a volunteer basis. They also each play a mean trumpet.

The Pagosa Brass Quartet will be joined on some pieces by Sally Neel, music director at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, who will be playing both the organ and piano. Neel is a gifted musician who gives of her talents generously and who works throughout the year on a variety of events to bring the arts to Pagosa Springs.

In addition to the Pagosa Brass Quartet, you will be treated to a sprinkling of brass instrument solos and small ensembles, a piano solo, and this year you will enjoy a flute quartet, an unusual ensemble for Pagosa Springs, whose members will present some lively and spirited Christmas melodies.

Last, but not least, elves within the Community Band are busy baking homemade cookies. The Community Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and we will be selling festive boxes of delicious cookies that will make wonderful gifts for your friends and loved ones. The boxes will be sold for $10 apiece directly after the concert ends. The Community Band will be accepting donations as well to assist in the operation of the organization throughout the year. Receipts will be available for tax purposes at the event.

Please join us this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., just south of Pagosa Springs Medical Center. This concert will bring joy and beauty to your Christmas holiday and members of the Community Band are looking forward to performing for you.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Holiday Events, Music