The Heralds of Christmas brass and friends concert tickets on sale now

By Clyda Elginer
Special to The PREVIEW
There are events associated with many yearly milestones: flowers in the spring, patriotic parades in July, hunting for a perfect pumpkin in October and, for Christmas, music.
The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society is delighted to offer just that to the community. A brass quintet, chamber music trios, solos and a string quartet will play traditional favorites and works that may be new to some, but are sure to become requested encores. Spirited toe-tappers and music for calming reflection will help to bring in the season.
The talented musicians are Pagosa Springs Community Band members who willingly share their talents for this event. Well known for their many contributions to the Pagosa Springs performing arts community are Larry Elginer, Larry Baisdon, D’Ann Artis, Dan Burch, James Kiker, Jessica Peterson, Sally Neel, Heidi Tanner, Michelle Chapman, Karen Mesikapp, Jean Broderick, Kathy Wadenpfuhl, Glynis Tanner, Fr. Doug Neel, Grace Wiersma, and Brandye and Gracelyn Kiker.
This year, a second performance has been added to accommodate all who wish to attend. Performance dates are Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Both performances will be at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Bookends, Choke Cherry Tree, Airport Self Storage and at the door if there are still tickets available when the performance dates arrive.
