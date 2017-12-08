The Heralds of Christmas Brass and Friends concert tickets on sale now

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The holiday season is upon us once again and that means the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society will soon be presenting the fourth annual Heralds Of Christmas concerts.
This year, we are offering two concerts. The first concert will be on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and the second concert will be on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Both concerts will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., next door to the hospital.
This concert has been offered free of charge in the past, but due to its popularity, tickets will be sold this year for $10 each.
The sanctuary at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is beautiful and its visual beauty is enhanced by the timber framing and beautiful windows, which contribute to the excellent acoustics of this space. The sanctuary will be trimmed in splendid holiday decor for these concerts by Carol and Richard Larsen, who are members of St. Patrick’s and friends to the Heralds of Christmas concerts. St. Patrick’s is truly a fabulous place to hear the beautiful bell tones of brass instruments as they resonate through the sanctuary.
The Pagosa Brass Quintet will be performing several holiday pieces that will brighten and add beauty to your holidays. The members of the Pagosa Brass Quintet are Larry Elginer on trumpet, Larry Baisdon on trumpet, D’Ann Artis playing horn, Dan Burch on trombone and the group’s newest member, James Kiker, playing the tuba. The Heralds of Christmas concert becomes even more special when we add to this regal brass ensemble the majestic sounds of the organ played by Sally Neel, music director of St. Patrick’s. Then, we truly have music to herald the Christmas season.
The Heralds of Christmas concert will also feature a variety of other chamber music including strings and woodwinds, vocals and piano. Grace Wiersma, one of our talented students in town, will be performing on the piano.
We will also be treated to the Nightsong Trio, which features Sally Neel on piano, Jessica Peterson on flute and Heidi Tanner on the violin. This trio has been playing together for several years and will play two lighthearted French carols for you.
Tickets for these concerts are on sale now at the following locations: Bookends, the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, The Choke Cherry Tree and at Airport Self Storage.
You may also call for ticket purchases at (409) 720-7445. Tickets will be available at the door if they have not sold out prior to the performances. Tickets are $10 each and, once again, two concerts will be offered this year, on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Purchase your tickets soon and mark your calendars for this festive holiday concert.
