The Good Time Travelers to take the stage Tuesday

By Izzy Mijares
Special to The PREVIEW
The Americana Project is proud to present an electrifying duo, The Good Time Travelers. They will be performing on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.
The performance is put on by The Americana Project, a high school class dedicated to the promotion and performance of live, original music.
The Good Time Travelers are a musical duo with vocal harmonies and a stage presence so big that they have been described as a “two-piece power trio.”
Pete Kartsounes’ and Michael Kirkpatrick’s music is rooted in folk and bluegrass, but the sentiment is pure rock and roll. Kirkpatrick’s voice has been described as “ deep, earnest, swoony and powerful,” and Kartsounes is said to be “fulfilling a vision of writing music in the key of truth.”
The audience will be swept along waves of intricate vocal harmonies and instrumentals as the musicians bring life to music in a way like no others.
As with all Americana Project concerts, the evening will begin with student musicians opening the show. Students have spent the last nine weeks or longer developing a deep appreciation for the art of creating music. It is a common goal that they work to support each other as they develop individual talents associated with music writing, singing and playing instruments. The students enthusiastically hope to share their voice and talent with the Pagosa Springs audience.
The evening of Nov. 7 is guaranteed to be uplifting, entertaining and filled with laughter. Please join The Americana Project as we welcome the talented Good Time Travelers.
