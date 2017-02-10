‘The Good Body’ opening Friday at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

- News
By Tim Moore
Special to The PREVIEW
“The Good Body” is a collection of short stories and monologues inspired from interviews with hundreds of women about their bodies written by the same witty, uninhibited and charmingly honest playwright that brought us “The Vagina Monologues.”
Eve Ensler’s work comes to life at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for seven nights starting Feb. 10 and running Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Feb. 19.
“The February show has become one of my favorite traditions at Thingamajig Theatre,” Director Laura Moore said. “Each February, we cast a group of local people — many of whom have never been on stage or thought to be on stage before and we throw them together in the rehearsal process to create a wonderful production. It is a cross between an educational outreach program, a professional production and a wonderfully good time.
“I am always so impressed with how many people come out to support the locals in their production and even more impressed with how much work and how seriously each of our casts have taken this endeavor year after year and how well they do with it. Putting yourself up on stage in front of people for the first time can be an exciting and daunting experience. It really creates an atmosphere for bonding — especially when the play subject is so personal. I really enjoy reliving the memory of my first productions by watching the February cast grow closers as they share this experience.”
“The Good Body” cast consists of Rosana DuFour, Terri Pritchard, Joyce Ryan, Rebecca Anderson, Joan Ward, Devina St Clair and Robin Brobst. The ladies are hard at work in rehearsal every day for several hours getting ready to open this funny and poignant piece.
“In the regular stores, you notice how they keep the plus sizes in the back — like porn!” quips Bernice, an overweight 15-year-old, in the play.
“I have talked with women in surgical centers in Beverly Hills; on the sensual beaches of Rio de Janeiro; in the gyms of Mumbai, New York, Moscow; in the hectic and crowded beauty salons of Istanbul, South Africa, and Rome,” Ensler writes. “Except for a rare few, the women I met loathed at least one part of their body.”
“Do you say that tree isn’t pretty ‘cause it doesn’t look like that tree? We’re all trees. You’re a tree. I’m a tree. You’ve got to love your body, Eve. You’ve got to love your tree. Love your tree,” advises Leah, a Masia woman.
Come support the locals, have a couple belly laughs and fall in love with your body. Thingamajig Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 that operates inside the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $28 in advance or $33 at the door. Ticket are available by calling 731-7469 or by visiting www.pagosacenter.org.
