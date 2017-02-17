‘The Good Body’ entering final weekend

- News
By Laura Moore
Special to The PREVIEW
“The Good Body” — playing for four more nights at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and starring locals Terri Pritchard, Rosanna DuFour, Joan Ward, Joyce Ryan, Robin Brobst, Devina St Clair and Rebecca Anderson — is a thought-provoking study about women and their tragic and often hilarious and absurd obsession with their bodies.
Playwright Eve Ensler, of “The Vagina Monologues” fame, takes us down a hilarious, racy and outrageous path that explores the subject that has plagued women for centuries — comparing ourselves to the insane beauty standards of society.
The praise for the opening weekend of “The Good Body” has been rolling in:
“Thanks for a thoroughly delightful (and poignant) evening. I actually guffawed in places and then was moved by the honesty of the script and the performers. I can only imagine the raucous rehearsal process. You’ve got some brave ladies there! And talented! I’m so glad I caught this show!” — Dennis Elkins.
“We just saw this tonight. It is tears-rolling-down-the-cheek hilarious! These ladies did a great job! So much talent here in Pagosa.” — Alice Keil.
“Went to ‘The Good Body’ last night at Pagosa Center for the Arts. All the women were absolutely and painfully fabulous and stunning but I must say … Terri Lynn Christian Pritchard (playing Eve) won my heart over! This is a ‘must see’ show lady friends who have ever struggled with any body issues … I’m sure there are a few of you. So Good! Must See!” — Lauri Hearty.
“The Good Body” is presented by Thingamajig Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 that operates inside the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Final show dates are: Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 in advance and $33 at the door and are available by calling 731-7469 or online at www.pagosacenter.org.
