The future of space: Col. Jesse Morehouse working to build up U.S. Space Command

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Some may know Jesse Morehouse as the IT director for Archuleta School District, or remember when he was a computer science teacher at Pagosa Springs High School, or know that he serves in the military, among other roles he takes on in the community.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.