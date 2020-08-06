The future of space: Col. Jesse Morehouse working to build up U.S. Space Command

Photo courtesy Lt. Col. Trevor Nolan
Jesse Morehouse stands in front of the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, where he is putting his military space expertise to use in helping to stand up the newest unified command.

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer

Some may know Jesse Morehouse as the IT director for Archuleta School District, or remember when he was a computer science teacher at Pagosa Springs High School, or know that he serves in the military, among other roles he takes on in the community.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
