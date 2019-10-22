The Colorado Health Foundation awards PPOS $59,000 After-School Grant

By Alison Beach

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) is pleased to announce that the school has been awarded a two-year grant from the Colorado Health Foundation in the amount of $59,000.

The funds from this grant will be used toward the purchase of the proven SPARK PE curriculum specifically designed for children ages 5-14, SPARK PE training for staff, as well as support for an after-school physical activity advisor.

In order to address all aspects of children’s health, Pagosa Peak Open School will add an after-school physical activity course, funded by the foundation, to our anticipated AmeriCorps partnered after-school food security course starting in the 2019-2020 school year. These courses will be the key components to PPOS’s new after-school wellness club.

This dual approach to health and wellness will bring nutritional education and physical activity to Archuleta County children and enable our youth to choose healthy habits throughout life. The PPOS after-school wellness club is projected to start in early November 2019.

