The colder, the better: Ice rink hopes for earliest opening ever

Photo courtesy Natalie Carpenter
Volunteers work to form ice at the Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion located at South Pagosa Park. They are hoping to open the skating rink in Pagosa Springs before Christmas.

By Natalie Carpenter
Special to The SUN
Volunteers working to form ice at the Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion (PMP) are hoping for what they deem would be a Christmas miracle: Open the skating rink in Pagosa Springs before Christmas, providing locals and visitors with a fun activity during the holiday vacation, as well as bringing in revenue for the skating rink.

This story was posted on December 14, 2017.