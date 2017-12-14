The colder, the better: Ice rink hopes for earliest opening ever

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Natalie Carpenter
Special to The SUN
Volunteers working to form ice at the Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion (PMP) are hoping for what they deem would be a Christmas miracle: Open the skating rink in Pagosa Springs before Christmas, providing locals and visitors with a fun activity during the holiday vacation, as well as bringing in revenue for the skating rink.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Outdoors, Sports, Winter Sports