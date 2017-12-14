The colder, the better: Ice rink hopes for earliest opening ever

By Natalie Carpenter

Special to The SUN

Volunteers working to form ice at the Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion (PMP) are hoping for what they deem would be a Christmas miracle: Open the skating rink in Pagosa Springs before Christmas, providing locals and visitors with a fun activity during the holiday vacation, as well as bringing in revenue for the skating rink.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Outdoors, Sports, Winter Sports