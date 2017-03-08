The Boys will help the Girls at ‘Over the Rainbow’ girls choir fundraiser March 10

- News
By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
“I get by with a little help from my friends” is a lyric that many of us have sung for years. We all know that now and again, we depend on our friends and our support group to get us through whatever life brings our way.
The members of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be asking for help from their friends, the Pagosa community, to help them to reach their goals in their journey toward a first-class music education.
The choir will do just that at its “Over the Rainbow: Making Dreams Come True for Young Girls in Pagosa Springs” fundraiser set for March 10 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
This enchanting evening of fun-filled activities featuring friends of all kinds promises to be magical for all. The event kicks off with a silent auction full of an exciting array of generous donations from individual and business supporters. All price ranges will be represented so everyone can join in the fun of bidding and watching their item.
For the price of an event ticket — $30 per person — event-goers will be treated to a scrumptious dinner of roast tri-tip followed by a delectable offering of homemade desserts.
Then, at 7 p.m., expect the dance floor to fill up quickly as the San Juan Mountain Boys — Glenn Unrath and Ron Lowe — take center stage, lift their voices and play a blend of popular music spanning from Hank Williams to Neil Young to Michael Bublé.
Funds from this event will be used for PSGC’s summer educational trip to Salt Lake City, Utah. They will attend an organ concert at Tabernacle Square and rehearsals of both the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Tabernacle Bells. While in Salt Lake City, they will also attend a live performance of Paula Abdul, focusing on choreography.
“Organizations like the Girls Choir offer a window to the much larger world beyond the reach of most kids here in Pagosa Springs,” Unrath said. “Musical connections can only expand the world for these kids and open doors to future opportunities in life be they musical or other. We (both) urge the local community to get on board with the San Juan Mountain Boys supporting the Girls Choir here in Pagosa Springs. See you at the dance.”
“The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is about much more than just learning to sing some new songs. In addition to learning so much about the art of performing choral music with harmonies and nuances of expression, the girls also learn poise and stage presence,” said Gwen Taylor, the parent of two choir members and accompanist for the choir. “It’s immediately apparent when you see them in concert. The standards for behavior and musicality have been set pretty high by the director and the girls know they have to strive to meet expectations. It’s a bit magical when you can motivate kids this age to work together to achieve such a professional and beautiful outcome.
“Over the Rainbow” tickets are available for purchase from The Buck Stops Here, Goodman’s Department Store and from any member of the PSGC. Group tables can also be reserved so that you can enjoy the evening with your friends. For additional information regarding the event or tickets, call Linda Parker, director, at 264-1434 or send an email to singpagosa@gmail.com.
Doors for “Over the Rainbow” open at 5 p.m. The silent auction runs from 5 to 7:15 p.m. A cash beer and wine bar will be available throughout the evening.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Then, the choir will treat event-goers to a short choral presentation, including a song performed with the San Juan Mountain Boys. Music and dancing will follow from 7 until 10 p.m. Make plans to attend; we hope to see you there.
