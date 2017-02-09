‘The Basics of Screenplay Writing’ to be offered Feb. 18

By Betty Slade

Special to The PREVIEW

Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network (WCCWN) will host an all-day workshop on screenwriting titled “The Basics of Screenplay Writing.”

C. Neal Johnson will lead this event on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CrossRoads Christian Fellowship, located at 1044 Park Ave. The cost is $15.

Johnson will cover three main topics in the screenplay writing sessions: 1. creating a strong, thoughtful and emotion-provoking story; 2. creating strong, unforgettable characters; and 3. crafting a tight, compelling structure. There will be hands-on exercises.

Johnson, Ph.D., JD, a professor of business and management at Hope International University in Fullerton, Calif., now lives in Pagosa Springs. He still teaches online for a Christian university in Fullerton.

Since an early age, Johnson, like many of us, has had a driving passion for and fascination with the movies. He has educated himself on the realities and demands of the film industry through numerous workshops, film festivals, conferences and symposia, including the Sundance Film Institute in Park City, Utah, where he studied under director and screenwriter Oliver Stone (“Platoon,” “JFK,” “Midnight Express,” which won an Academy Award, “Scarface” and “Born on the 4th of July”).

Johnson has written several screenplays with his writing partner, Toni Haas (it is definitely a collaborative art form). They have won top regional honors on their scripts and are currently finishing a compelling script on the human and faith struggles of a Navy chaplain in the midst of the Vietnam War.

Johnson is a native of New Mexico and, after all of his extensive travels, said that he has “come home” to Pagosa Springs from southern California.

For further details about the Saturday meeting, contact betty@bettyslade.com, or visit the WCCWN website, http://www.wolfcreekwriters.com/.

Bring your lunch. Coffee and snacks will be provided. We will break one hour for lunch.

