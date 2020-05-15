‘The Application of Imagination,’ a virtual art auction and concert, to benefit Pagosa Peak Open School

By Alison Beach

Special to The PREVIEW

On May 22, at 6 p.m., Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) will host “The Application of Imagination,” a virtual art auction and concert featuring artists and musicians Rain March, Karla Parker Choat, Bill Hudson, Keith Bruno, Alison Beach, Perry and Amy Harper, Lexi Bernstein, Jeanelle Wychesit, June Marquez and Angela Reali Crossland.

This is a Facebook live concert that will be filmed at the school following social distancing guidelines. The concert and art will be posted on the school’s Facebook page the night of the virtual event at: https://www.facebook.com/pagosacharterschool.

Artwork will be “silently auctioned” via our Facebook page during the Facebook live concert. Each piece of artwork will be posted underneath the concert and bids will be taken in the comment sections.

All funds raised will help to further PPOS’s mission to create a community of empowered, lifelong learners by providing a multiage learning environment designed to foster confidence, high academic achievement and the joy of learning through original and meaningful work.

PPOS is a tuition-free, public charter school.

