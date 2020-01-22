The Americana Project

The Americana Project and Intro to Guitar classes will be performing a concert on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Pagosa Springs High School. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free. It will feature all the students of the Americana Project performing original and cover songs as soloists, duos and full band. The Intro to Guitar Class students will be featured playing four group songs. Please join us in support of these fine young musicians and music in the schools.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories