The Americana Project

The Americana Project at Pagosa Springs High School will be hosting a concert with the amazing trio Sway Wild all the way from the Pacific Northwest. Sway Wild features the world-traveling duo of Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer. Bassist Thomas Lord has joined in on the newest sound. Sway Wild is its own unique blend of indie rock, folk and pop, influenced heavily by all the wild things around and within them. Fer is known for her jaw-dropping electric guitar work and will surely inspire some young women to pick up the electric. The show is April 11 and starts at 7 p.m. with the Americana Project students as openers. Tickets are $10, with no cost for those 12 and under.

